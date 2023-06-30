View Poll Results: Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
Yes
5
83.33%
No
1
16.67%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
#1
Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
Regardless of whether or not you received a refund, have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
#2
Re: Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
When I tried to go see Blair Witch 2, which sounded like it was going to be a very hard-R, some woman brought her very young kids into the movie, I mean, they must have been under 5. I remember the little boy saying in a toddler voice, "Is this a scary movie, mommy?" I didn't feel comfortable watching that kind of movies with kids that young, so I left and asked the box office to refund my ticket. I was kind of soured on the day, so didn't feel like seeing something else. I remember I had to fill out this lengthy form, took a few minutes to do the procedure before getting the refund.
Still haven't seen that movie.
Still haven't seen that movie.
#3
Re: Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
Yup!
When I saw The Revenant (2015) on release week with a friend, we were the only people in the theater, along with a pair of couples. They were clearly drunk coming in, brought in more alcohol of their own and wouldn't stop talking throughout the entire film.
Afterwards, I spoke to the manager and asked for a refund. One of the people in the group stopped to throw out racist slurs in my direction as a result
The other time, when I went to see Annabelle: Creation (2017), a blitz of under-aged kids came into the theater and wouldn't stop talking. Tons of folks in the audience shouted for them to stop to no result. When someone got an employee to come to the theater, the entire group ran out. Asked for a refund then as well.
When I saw The Revenant (2015) on release week with a friend, we were the only people in the theater, along with a pair of couples. They were clearly drunk coming in, brought in more alcohol of their own and wouldn't stop talking throughout the entire film.
Afterwards, I spoke to the manager and asked for a refund. One of the people in the group stopped to throw out racist slurs in my direction as a result
The other time, when I went to see Annabelle: Creation (2017), a blitz of under-aged kids came into the theater and wouldn't stop talking. Tons of folks in the audience shouted for them to stop to no result. When someone got an employee to come to the theater, the entire group ran out. Asked for a refund then as well.
#4
Re: Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
Rather than rewrite this from memory, here's a shortened account from my viewing log of 2019 when I went to see GODZILLA, KING OF THE MONSTERS (2019) at a local multiplex.
P.S. I never did go back to that theater.
A large group of schoolchildren entered the theater about ten min. into the movie and they turned the house lights on for them to find seats and held them on a long time during the Mothra scene. The kids filled up the place and then ran around the theater. The teachers sat in my row instead of with the kids and the kids kept coming to ask the teachers questions and running back and forth through my row in front of me. And the constant trips to concession stands and passing food around. And constant conversation. I should have taken out my phone and recorded it, but I didnt think of it...
[I walked out around the 70-minute mark.]
...I got a refund - $7.49 and not the $8.49 I remembered spending. The Guest Services guy offered me a pass, too, and said hed meet me at the cashiers booth but he never showed and I didnt feel like waiting. Besides, I never want to go back there again.
[I walked out around the 70-minute mark.]
...I got a refund - $7.49 and not the $8.49 I remembered spending. The Guest Services guy offered me a pass, too, and said hed meet me at the cashiers booth but he never showed and I didnt feel like waiting. Besides, I never want to go back there again.
#5
Re: Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
A couple of times. One time around 1997 when they were rereleasing the first Star Wars movie in the theaters. Something kept going wrong with the sound a number of times during the movie and then at another point during the major climax scene, the picture and sound cut out for about thirty seconds and they never relpayed what was missed when they got the picture and sound back up. Just about everyone in the theater was rioting/ yelling in the lobby about the issues during the movie. The managers basically got a stack of free admission passes and handed to everyone as they walked out of the theater.
#6
Re: Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?
Kill Bill 2
The first twenty minutes were upside down. They gave me my money back and I went back later in the day.
The first twenty minutes were upside down. They gave me my money back and I went back later in the day.
#7
