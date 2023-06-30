Have you ever asked for a refund from a movie theater?

Quote:

A large group of schoolchildren entered the theater about ten min. into the movie and they turned the house lights on for them to find seats and held them on a long time during the Mothra scene. The kids filled up the place and then ran around the theater. The teachers sat in my row instead of with the kids and the kids kept coming to ask the teachers questions and running back and forth through my row in front of me. And the constant trips to concession stands and passing food around. And constant conversation. I should have taken out my phone and recorded it, but I didnt think of it...

[I walked out around the 70-minute mark.]

...I got a refund - $7.49 and not the $8.49 I remembered spending. The Guest Services guy offered me a pass, too, and said hed meet me at the cashiers booth but he never showed and I didnt feel like waiting. Besides, I never want to go back there again.