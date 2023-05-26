Madden (D: David O. Russell) S: Will Ferrell

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferrell is in huddling to star as the NFL’s John Madden in Madden, a theatrical feature to be directed for Amazon/MGM by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell (American Hustle), multiple sources tell Deadline.



Amazon had no comment.



The project has been percolating for some time. It is based on a Black List script by Cambron Clark, and Russell had been doing a rewrite when everything stopped with the writer’s strike.



A Prime Video Sports Original, Madden tells the story of one of the larger-than-life personalities to grace an NFL sideline. All Madden ever wanted was to be a head coach and he was one of the best ever. After winning the Super Bowl, the stress of the job began to destroy him. It forced him away from his dream job, and the film focuses on his friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and how Madden found a second act that made him far more famous. He continued his passion for teaching X’s and O’s in different ways. He redefined the notion of the football broadcaster with an outsized personality that led to a big endorsement career for Lite Beer from Miller, Tinactin and other products. Although he’d never played a video game in his life, Madden helped changed the videogame landscape when he became the figurehead for Madden NFL, a perennial top seller that this fall gets its 24th incarnation through Electronic Arts.

