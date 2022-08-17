Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake

Quote:

In select US theaters starting on December 23rd, 2022.



1953. A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an impotent cog within the citys bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock  and to try and grasp fulfillment before it goes beyond reach.