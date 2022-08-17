DVD Talk Forum

Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake

Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake

   
Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake
In select US theaters starting on December 23rd, 2022.

1953. A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an impotent cog within the citys bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock  and to try and grasp fulfillment before it goes beyond reach.
Reviews from Sundance were extremely positive: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/living_2022
Re: Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake
Ikiru is great. Nighy seems like the perfect actor for this, if it has to exist. I'll watch it.
