Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake
Living (2022, D: Hermanus) S: Bill Nighy -- Ikiru remake
In select US theaters starting on December 23rd, 2022.
1953. A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an impotent cog within the citys bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock and to try and grasp fulfillment before it goes beyond reach.
Ikiru is great. Nighy seems like the perfect actor for this, if it has to exist. I'll watch it.
