Run Rabbit Run (2023. D: Reid) S: Sarah Snook

Streaming June 28th, 2023



As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.



Starring Sarah Snook (Succession, The Beautiful Lie), Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman (Thai Cave Rescue, The Serpent, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Greta Scacchi (Darby & Joan, The Shepherd).



Directed by Daina Reid (The Shining Girls, The Handmaid's Tale, The Outsider) and written by Hannah Kent (The Good People, Devotion, Burial Rites), the film was produced by Sarah Shaw and Anna McLeish (Relic, Partisan, Snowtown) and exec produced by Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian of XYZ Films, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Daina Reid, Sarah Snook, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson. RUN RABBIT RUN is a Carver Films production, with major production investment from XYZ Films and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria, the South Australian Film Corporation, Soundfirm, Storyd Group and Fulcrum Media Finance. XYZ Films financed via its production fund backed by IPR.VC