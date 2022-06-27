Barbarian (2022, W/D: Cregger) -- S: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long

Quote:



Some stay for a night. Some stay for a week. Some never leave. Barbarian Only In Theaters August 31, 2022.



In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that theres a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.



From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler.



The film was written and directed by Zach Cregger.



The producers are Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici and Bill Skarsgård are the films executive producers.



