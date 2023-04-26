DVD Talk Forum

It Lives Inside (2023, D: Dutta) S: Megan Suri

It Lives Inside (2023, D: Dutta) S: Megan Suri

   
04-26-23
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,253
Likes: 0
Received 3,629 Likes on 2,472 Posts
It Lives Inside (2023, D: Dutta) S: Megan Suri


FALL 2023

Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.

From the producers of GET OUT.
Reviews from SXSW: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/it_lives_inside_2023
