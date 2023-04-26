It Lives Inside (2023, D: Dutta) S: Megan Suri
It Lives Inside (2023, D: Dutta) S: Megan Suri
FALL 2023
Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.
From the producers of GET OUT.
