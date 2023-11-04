Fool's Paradise (2023, W/D: Charlie Day) S: Day, Jeong, Beckinsale, Brody, Sudeikis, Bateman, Falco

Quote:

A satirical comedy about a down on his luck publicist, who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady. Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most.



Written and directed by Charlie Day in his directorial debut, the Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor stars alongside an all-star comedy cast. Featuring one of the final screen performances of Ray Liotta, the cast includes Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Oscar® winner Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich. The film is produced by John Rickard (Peacemaker Rampage), along with Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Mudbound), Alex Saks (Red Rocket, The Florida Project), and Rick Dugdale (Zero Contact). The executive producers are Kirk Michael Fellows, Rob Gough, Manu Gargi, and Bob Shapiro.