Creed IV (D: Jordan)
Creed IV (D: Jordan)
Michael B Jordan created quite a storm as a first-time director for Creed III the feature looked stunning and felt exhilarating and maintained the same DNA as its predecessors. Jordan took double responsibility of leading the feature on screen and behind it and knocked it out of the ring. The movie was not only a commercial success but a critical one too and hell return to spread some more magic with Creed IV in the dual role. Producer Irwin Winkler recently confirmed to Deadline, Jordan will be returning to helm the fourth feature.
Were planning to do Creed IV right now, and we have a really good story, really good plot, Winkler said. He further mentioned that the plans saw a delay because of strike, like everybody else but probably a year from now were going for pre-production, he informed the audience. The plans for the fourth installment were in place since the success of the previous installment and the makers are making good on those. Itll be interesting to see which trick Jordan pulls out of his hat now as a filmmaker after breathing a new life into the franchise with Creed III.
They're pulling a Rocky Balboa now? Pull him out of retirement yet again?
I didn't realize Irwin Winkler was the Crypt Keeper.
Anyway, this reminds me I need to watch Creed III.
Creed III was pretty good... and I'm always up for another one. MBJ did a great job behind the camera.
It was dumb to have him retire in Creed 3. He looked like he could have been in the prime of his career. Happy to hear part 4 is coming. Wonder if Creeds daughter will have a bigger role.
There was this comic that came out too... I wonder if they'd skip ahead to this...
BOOM! Studios, under license by MGM and in collaboration with Michael B. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, and Chartoff-Winkler, is proud to announce an upcoming four-issue limited comic book series based on the CREED franchise.
Creed III’s director, producer and star Michael B. Jordan serves as the creative director on the new story. He joins superstar co-writers LaToya Morgan (Dark Blood, AMC’s Walking Dead) and Jai Jamison (Superman & Lois), highly acclaimed artist Wilton Santos (Break Out), colorist DJ Chavis (Lunar Room), and executive producer Elizabeth Raposo, associate producer Christina Raquel of Outlier Society and Chartoff-Winkler to bring the future legacy of the legendary boxer to life within the pages of a comic book for the very first time in June 2023. The announcement comes following the record-breaking theatrical release of MGM’s Creed III.
The CREED comic book series begins ten years after the events of Creed III. Adonis Creed is out of the ring but not out of the game as he trains – along with his manager-wife Bianca – the next champion—his daughter Amara, now an amateur boxer. But with Adonis and Bianca reluctant to pit their daughter against more dangerous opponents, Amara feels like her career is at a standstill, and she’s hungry for more. Amara will have to find another trainer. Someone who’s not afraid of defying Adonis but still knows how to teach her to fight like a Creed. Who’s up for the challenge of training a young boxer to become the next champion fighter?
The first issue features cover art by highly acclaimed artists Mateus Manhanini, Valentine de Landro, Paris Alleyne, and more.
So is her new trainer gonna be Rocky? Also, Adonis has a rainbow ring. I guess Amara is gay (not a complaint, just a detail I noticed in the art).
I read the third film sets up her future in boxing, but I kinda wish they didn't jump forward so fast. It feels like we barely got to know Adonis and he's already retired. I wanted him to stick around until a hated Creed V, followed by a beloved Adonis Creed, before finally transitioning to Amara.
