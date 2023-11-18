Creed IV (D: Jordan)

Quote:

BOOM! Studios, under license by MGM and in collaboration with Michael B. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, and Chartoff-Winkler, is proud to announce an upcoming four-issue limited comic book series based on the CREED franchise.



Creed III’s director, producer and star Michael B. Jordan serves as the creative director on the new story. He joins superstar co-writers LaToya Morgan (Dark Blood, AMC’s Walking Dead) and Jai Jamison (Superman & Lois), highly acclaimed artist Wilton Santos (Break Out), colorist DJ Chavis (Lunar Room), and executive producer Elizabeth Raposo, associate producer Christina Raquel of Outlier Society and Chartoff-Winkler to bring the future legacy of the legendary boxer to life within the pages of a comic book for the very first time in June 2023. The announcement comes following the record-breaking theatrical release of MGM’s Creed III.



The CREED comic book series begins ten years after the events of Creed III. Adonis Creed is out of the ring but not out of the game as he trains – along with his manager-wife Bianca – the next champion—his daughter Amara, now an amateur boxer. But with Adonis and Bianca reluctant to pit their daughter against more dangerous opponents, Amara feels like her career is at a standstill, and she’s hungry for more. Amara will have to find another trainer. Someone who’s not afraid of defying Adonis but still knows how to teach her to fight like a Creed. Who’s up for the challenge of training a young boxer to become the next champion fighter?



The first issue features cover art by highly acclaimed artists Mateus Manhanini, Valentine de Landro, Paris Alleyne, and more.