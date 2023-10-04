Attack of the Doc! G4/Attack of the Show documentary April 24, 2023
Attack of the Doc! G4/Attack of the Show documentary April 24, 2023
Feel free to move this to TV talk if the mods think it's better suited there, but this documentary is finally coming out on April 24th.
Before the rise of big tech, social media and Marvel movies, Attack of the Show! chronicled nerd cultures unlikely acceptance into the mainstream. G4TVs flagship show launched the careers of hosts Olivia Munn and Kevin Pereira and was beloved by fans a unique celebration of geek culture before it was cool. Diving into colossal cream pies, wearing funny fat suits and putting internet servers where the sun dont shine anything could happen on an episode of Attack of the Show! It's been years since the original show went off the air and one question remains: what really happened to G4TV and Attack of the Show?
Re: Attack of the Doc! G4/Attack of the Show documentary April 24, 2023
loved the original run of this show. truly felt like you were just hanging out with friends in their garage goofing around.
Re: Attack of the Doc! G4/Attack of the Show documentary April 24, 2023
I loved Attack of the Show and G4 back in the day. It's a shame the G4 revival imploded.
Other than the website mentioned at the end of the trailer, where else can I watch this?
Re: Attack of the Doc! G4/Attack of the Show documentary April 24, 2023
I messaged them on twitter and its should be available on Vudu, Amazon, and iTunes/Apple TV too.
