Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 61,870
Received 1,181 Likes on 787 Posts
Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81
Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81
MICHAEL LERNER the actor who appeared in numerous stage, film and TV roles and whose portrayal of movie mogul Jack Lipnick in Barton Fink earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination died on Saturday. He was 81.
Lerners nephew and The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner confirmed his uncles death in a tribute he penned via Instagram on Sunday. A cause of death was not immediately available
Lerners nephew and The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner confirmed his uncles death in a tribute he penned via Instagram on Sunday. A cause of death was not immediately available
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off