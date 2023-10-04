DVD Talk Forum

Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81

Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81

   
Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81
Michael Lerner, Barton Fink Actor, Dead at 81



MICHAEL LERNER  the actor who appeared in numerous stage, film and TV roles and whose portrayal of movie mogul Jack Lipnick in Barton Fink earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination  died on Saturday. He was 81.

Lerners nephew and The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner confirmed his uncles death in a tribute he penned via Instagram on Sunday. A cause of death was not immediately available

