Lance Reddick dead at 60

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Lance Reddick dead at 60

   
Old 03-17-23, 02:00 PM
Lance Reddick dead at 60


Damn, shocked by this news.

He's mostly known for TV with The Wire, Fringe and Bosch as some examples, but he has done movies, especially now with John Wick 4 coming out.
Old 03-17-23, 02:04 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Man that sucks. I loved that guy!
Old 03-17-23, 02:07 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60

Old 03-17-23, 02:13 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Unfuckingbelievable.

damn.
Old 03-17-23, 02:31 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
No! Holy cow, he is a phenomenal actor. 60 is way too damn young. RIP.
Old 03-17-23, 02:32 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
I really liked him as an actor, especially the way he talked, he really had a cool accentuation.
Old 03-17-23, 02:34 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
We probably won't know his official cause of death for weeks, but with him dying suddenly like this, chances are it's a heart attack or stroke.

Still sad with him dying so suddenly. He was doing press junkets for John Wick even up to this week.
Old 03-17-23, 02:34 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Wow, sad news. Was watching a Wire video on YouTube when I got the news alert.
Old 03-17-23, 02:40 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Old 03-17-23, 02:45 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Nooooooooooooo. Awful
Old 03-17-23, 03:02 PM
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Damn! When I saw the thread title, I thought, that name sounds vaguely familiar then when I clicked the thread and saw his picture I thought, No! I love that dude!

Sad news. Im sorry to hear he died. I enjoyed him in everything I saw him in.
