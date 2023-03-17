Lance Reddick dead at 60
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,362
Received 2,443 Likes on 1,810 Posts
Lance Reddick dead at 60
Damn, shocked by this news.
He's mostly known for TV with The Wire, Fringe and Bosch as some examples, but he has done movies, especially now with John Wick 4 coming out.
Last edited by DJariya; 03-17-23 at 02:05 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,853
Received 4,254 Likes on 2,873 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Man that sucks. I loved that guy!
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,917
Likes: 0
Received 3,540 Likes on 2,403 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 6,172
Received 183 Likes on 130 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Unfuckingbelievable.
damn.
damn.
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: May 2005
Location: Fremont, CA
Posts: 4,538
Received 212 Likes on 181 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
No! Holy cow, he is a phenomenal actor. 60 is way too damn young. RIP.
#7
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,362
Received 2,443 Likes on 1,810 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
We probably won't know his official cause of death for weeks, but with him dying suddenly like this, chances are it's a heart attack or stroke.
Still sad with him dying so suddenly. He was doing press junkets for John Wick even up to this week.
Still sad with him dying so suddenly. He was doing press junkets for John Wick even up to this week.
#10
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 79,578
Received 1,025 Likes on 713 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Nooooooooooooo. Awful
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,668
Received 2,263 Likes on 1,504 Posts
Re: Lance Reddick dead at 60
Damn! When I saw the thread title, I thought, that name sounds vaguely familiar then when I clicked the thread and saw his picture I thought, No! I love that dude!
Sad news. Im sorry to hear he died. I enjoyed him in everything I saw him in.
Sad news. Im sorry to hear he died. I enjoyed him in everything I saw him in.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off