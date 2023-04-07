Paint (2023, D: McAdams) S: Owen Wilson
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,117
Likes: 0
Received 3,589 Likes on 2,438 Posts
Paint (2023, D: McAdams) S: Owen Wilson
Opening in theaters April 7th, 2023.
Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.
Director: Brit McAdams
Starring: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, & Ciara Renée
Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.
Director: Brit McAdams
Starring: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, & Ciara Renée
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off