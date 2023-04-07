Paint (2023, D: McAdams) S: Owen Wilson

Quote:

Opening in theaters April 7th, 2023.



Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.



Director: Brit McAdams

Starring: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, & Ciara Renée