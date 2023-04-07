DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Paint (2023, D: McAdams) S: Owen Wilson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Paint (2023, D: McAdams) S: Owen Wilson

   
Old 04-07-23, 03:17 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,117
Likes: 0
Received 3,589 Likes on 2,438 Posts
Paint (2023, D: McAdams) S: Owen Wilson


Opening in theaters April 7th, 2023.

Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public TV painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

Director: Brit McAdams
Starring: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, & Ciara Renée
Out this week. Reviews are not good: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/paint_2023
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The One and Only Asian movies reviews, comments, news, and appreciation thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.