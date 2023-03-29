DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Rye Lane (2023, Allen-Miller) S: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Rye Lane (2023, Allen-Miller) S: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah

   
Old 03-29-23, 07:01 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,017
Likes: 0
Received 3,559 Likes on 2,417 Posts
Rye Lane (2023, Allen-Miller) S: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah


Streaming Only on Hulu March 31

Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Karene Peter, Benjamin Sarpong-Broni, Malcolm Atobrah, Alice Hewkin, Simon Manyonda, Poppy Allen-Quarmby
This was a big hit at Sundance. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/rye_lane
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
A Thousand and One (2023, D: Rockwell) S: Teyana Taylor

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.