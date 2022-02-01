The 2022 Rankem As You Seeem Thread
The 2022 Rankem As You Seeem Thread
Previous Years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003 | 2002
Out with the old and in with the new!
Now that the box office is starting to wake up and delayed films are hitting the theaters, maybe this year's thread will have a few more participants.
As auto has said in previous threads, "rate your favorite movies from this year by whatever method or system you desire. If you'd like to use the 5-star system (like DVD Talk) to rate your movies, you can use their format:"
:0star: for
:1star: for
:2star: for
etc.
Note to a Mod: Can we get this stickied?
Re: The 2022 Rankem As You Seeem Thread
... I hope that 2022 is a great year for movies.
Previous years: 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022
