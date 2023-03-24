Knights of the Zodiac (2023, D: Baginski) -- S: Sean Bean, Famke Janssen -- Based on the Japanese anime

Quote:



Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If hes to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.



Directed by: Tomek Baginski



Screenplay by: Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken and Kiel Murray



Based on original stories and characters from The Manga Saint Seiya by: Masami Kurumada



Cast: Mackenyu Famke Janssen Madison Iseman Diego Tinoco Mark Dacascos Nick Stahl and Sean Bean



