Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?

   
Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
Has everyone in the media and elsewhere online completely forgotten, or wants to pretend theyve forgotten, that Spider-Man: No Way Home was an actual film that was made and released to the public? 🤔

No Way Home was released at the tail-end of 2021, December 17, when there were still mask mandates in several counties in a few states still. Time-wise more towards the time when the pandemic was still hitting some of us hard.

Top Gun: Maverick was released May 27, 2022. When for most we had already and finally moved past that shitstorm and businesses more or less had settled back into some sort of semblance of normalcy.

Which of the two films made more, both domestically, internationally and overall?? Thats right. So why does Tom Cruise get the glory? The moniker that he is the sole figure that saved movie theatres when the Marvel movie, released more towards the heart of when the pandemic was truly hitting, beat his?

Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
Who fucking cares.
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
We did this already.
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
It's basically the media doing what the media does best. Overblow something just for clicks and ad revenue. It was something that Steven Spielberg said directly to Tom Cruise. He wasn't talking to anyone else. Just a semiprivate conversation about the movie industry. Of course it's between two giants of the industry to everyone jumps on it like it's the gospel truth.
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
There was a very specific narrative surrounding Maverick. The studio tried multiple times during the pandemic to release it to streaming. Cruise held his ground and refused to let that happen. He bet on himself and the studio ended up winning.

Maverick also represents a slightly different kind of movie than those others you mention. Yes it is a big budget franchise sequel, but it's much more of a traditional 4 quadrant blockbuster. It reached a portion of the audience that doesn't go see Spider-Man and probably doesn't go to the theater much at all these days. That's why Maverick was so important.
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...l#post14235282

Originally Posted by CristonCole View Post
Yes, older people went out and saw this one. I am still somewhat perplexed by this narrative that this film “saved movie theaters”. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released more towards the HEIGHT of the “pandemic”. There were still mask mandates in places, some theater chains were still not allowing the purchase of reserved seats next to one another, etc. And SM:NWH still made more money than Top Gun. 🤔
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
Because no one ever questioned whether or not teenagers and the nerd brigade would go to the theater and support Spider-Man. That movie was never going to play anywhere other than a theater. To paraphrase Thanos, "it was inevitable."

Paramount, on the other hand, tried to send Maverick to streaming. They never expected that the movie would convince a demographic that stopped going to the movies even before the pandemic, to go to a theater. It's evidence that Hollywood can still successfully profit off of that segment of the audience.

While Spider-Man was probably just what struggling theaters needed in that moment coming out of the pandemic, Maverick may ultimately have a larger impact on the industry going forward. Or maybe it was just Spielberg saying something nice to Tom Cruise in a candid moment at an awards show.

Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
