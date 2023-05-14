Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2023
Location: Washington D.C.
Posts: 56
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 8 Posts
Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
Has everyone in the media and elsewhere online completely forgotten, or wants to pretend theyve forgotten, that Spider-Man: No Way Home was an actual film that was made and released to the public? 🤔
No Way Home was released at the tail-end of 2021, December 17, when there were still mask mandates in several counties in a few states still. Time-wise more towards the time when the pandemic was still hitting some of us hard.
Top Gun: Maverick was released May 27, 2022. When for most we had already and finally moved past that shitstorm and businesses more or less had settled back into some sort of semblance of normalcy.
Which of the two films made more, both domestically, internationally and overall?? Thats right. So why does Tom Cruise get the glory? The moniker that he is the sole figure that saved movie theatres when the Marvel movie, released more towards the heart of when the pandemic was truly hitting, beat his?
No Way Home was released at the tail-end of 2021, December 17, when there were still mask mandates in several counties in a few states still. Time-wise more towards the time when the pandemic was still hitting some of us hard.
Top Gun: Maverick was released May 27, 2022. When for most we had already and finally moved past that shitstorm and businesses more or less had settled back into some sort of semblance of normalcy.
Which of the two films made more, both domestically, internationally and overall?? Thats right. So why does Tom Cruise get the glory? The moniker that he is the sole figure that saved movie theatres when the Marvel movie, released more towards the heart of when the pandemic was truly hitting, beat his?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,338
Received 314 Likes on 215 Posts
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
Who fucking cares.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 9,209
Received 698 Likes on 494 Posts
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
It's basically the media doing what the media does best. Overblow something just for clicks and ad revenue. It was something that Steven Spielberg said directly to Tom Cruise. He wasn't talking to anyone else. Just a semiprivate conversation about the movie industry. Of course it's between two giants of the industry to everyone jumps on it like it's the gospel truth.
#5
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,427
Likes: 0
Received 3,689 Likes on 2,512 Posts
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
There was a very specific narrative surrounding Maverick. The studio tried multiple times during the pandemic to release it to streaming. Cruise held his ground and refused to let that happen. He bet on himself and the studio ended up winning.
Maverick also represents a slightly different kind of movie than those others you mention. Yes it is a big budget franchise sequel, but it's much more of a traditional 4 quadrant blockbuster. It reached a portion of the audience that doesn't go see Spider-Man and probably doesn't go to the theater much at all these days. That's why Maverick was so important.
Maverick also represents a slightly different kind of movie than those others you mention. Yes it is a big budget franchise sequel, but it's much more of a traditional 4 quadrant blockbuster. It reached a portion of the audience that doesn't go see Spider-Man and probably doesn't go to the theater much at all these days. That's why Maverick was so important.
Yes, older people went out and saw this one. I am still somewhat perplexed by this narrative that this film “saved movie theaters”. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released more towards the HEIGHT of the “pandemic”. There were still mask mandates in places, some theater chains were still not allowing the purchase of reserved seats next to one another, etc. And SM:NWH still made more money than Top Gun. 🤔
Because no one ever questioned whether or not teenagers and the nerd brigade would go to the theater and support Spider-Man. That movie was never going to play anywhere other than a theater. To paraphrase Thanos, "it was inevitable."
Paramount, on the other hand, tried to send Maverick to streaming. They never expected that the movie would convince a demographic that stopped going to the movies even before the pandemic, to go to a theater. It's evidence that Hollywood can still successfully profit off of that segment of the audience.
While Spider-Man was probably just what struggling theaters needed in that moment coming out of the pandemic, Maverick may ultimately have a larger impact on the industry going forward. Or maybe it was just Spielberg saying something nice to Tom Cruise in a candid moment at an awards show.
Paramount, on the other hand, tried to send Maverick to streaming. They never expected that the movie would convince a demographic that stopped going to the movies even before the pandemic, to go to a theater. It's evidence that Hollywood can still successfully profit off of that segment of the audience.
While Spider-Man was probably just what struggling theaters needed in that moment coming out of the pandemic, Maverick may ultimately have a larger impact on the industry going forward. Or maybe it was just Spielberg saying something nice to Tom Cruise in a candid moment at an awards show.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,364
Received 560 Likes on 403 Posts
Re: Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off