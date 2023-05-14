Why has everyone agreed to anoint Tom Cruise as being The Savior of Movie Theatres?

Has everyone in the media and elsewhere online completely forgotten, or wants to pretend theyve forgotten, that Spider-Man: No Way Home was an actual film that was made and released to the public? 🤔



No Way Home was released at the tail-end of 2021, December 17, when there were still mask mandates in several counties in a few states still. Time-wise more towards the time when the pandemic was still hitting some of us hard.



Top Gun: Maverick was released May 27, 2022. When for most we had already and finally moved past that shitstorm and businesses more or less had settled back into some sort of semblance of normalcy.



Which of the two films made more, both domestically, internationally and overall?? Thats right. So why does Tom Cruise get the glory? The moniker that he is the sole figure that saved movie theatres when the Marvel movie, released more towards the heart of when the pandemic was truly hitting, beat his?



