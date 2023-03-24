Big Shark (2023, D: Tommy Wiseau)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,984
Likes: 0
Received 3,555 Likes on 2,416 Posts
Big Shark (2023, D: Tommy Wiseau)
Tommy Wiseau is back behind the camera again. The director and star of The Room has debuted the trailer for Big Shark, his first follow-up feature to his trademark 2003 cult melodrama.
Big Shark follows three firefighters, Georgie, Patrick and Tim, as they work to save New Orleans from an attack by you guessed it a very big shark.
While this first look at Big Shark is only now being debuted online, the trailer has already been playing for audiences at theatrical screenings of The Room over recent months.
Big Shark will kick off its rollout on April 2 with a debut screening at Cinema 21 in Portland, Ore. Screenings will follow over the coming months, with a tentative schedule of engagements hosted by Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans (April 28 and 29), the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco, Calif. (May 5 and 6), the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles (June 2 and 3) and the Village East by Angelika in New York City (August 10, 11 and 12).
Wiseau plans to appear in person for this first series of self-branded Pre Premier screenings. The roadshow theatrical rollout will continue for approximately eight months, with a release of the Official Final Cut Version of Big Shark to follow.
Along with serving as the sole writer and director of Big Shark, Wiseau also stars in the film, alongside Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano.
A trailer for the project first debuted in 2019, though that footage billed Wiseaus The Room co-star Greg Sestero as one of the leads. Sestero does not appear in this new trailer; it remains unclear what degree of involvement he has with the final film, if any.
Wiseaus first feature, The Room, is regarded as one of the premier cult films of the century. Emerging from a troubled, secretively funded independent production to dismissive reviews, the romantic drama soon found an appreciative audience. Wiseau, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in The Room, was quick to become a public ambassador for his film. He continues to promote The Room to this day, appearing for Q&As at specialty screenings nationwide and selling merchandise through his official website.
While Big Shark represents Wiseaus first return to feature directing since The Room, the filmmaker has collaborated on several projects over the years. Wiseau helmed the short documentary Homeless in America, which released in 2004. He also appeared on a 2009 episode of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, an Adult Swim series starring comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, both of whom were involved with promoting The Room in its early years of cult fascination.
In 2015, Hulu debuted The Neighbors, a six-episode sitcom written, directed and created by Wiseau, who also starred in dual roles as the series primary protagonist and antagonist. In 2017, he starred alongside his The Room co-star Sestero in Best F(r)iends, a two-part thriller written by Sestero.
Sestero penned a 2013 book, The Disaster Artist, documenting his complicated friendship with Wiseau and the experience of making The Room. The book was adapted into a 2017 feature directed by James Franco, which earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,971
Received 4,269 Likes on 2,888 Posts
Re: Big Shark (2023, D: Tommy Wiseau)
Amazing.
How did they miss the opportunity to use the "You're tearing me apart" reference?
How did they miss the opportunity to use the "You're tearing me apart" reference?
