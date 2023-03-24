Big Shark (2023, D: Tommy Wiseau)

Quote:

Tommy Wiseau is back behind the camera again. The director and star of The Room has debuted the trailer for Big Shark, his first follow-up feature to his trademark 2003 cult melodrama.



Big Shark follows three firefighters, Georgie, Patrick and Tim, as they work to save New Orleans from an attack by  you guessed it  a very big shark.



While this first look at Big Shark is only now being debuted online, the trailer has already been playing for audiences at theatrical screenings of The Room over recent months.



Big Shark will kick off its rollout on April 2 with a debut screening at Cinema 21 in Portland, Ore. Screenings will follow over the coming months, with a tentative schedule of engagements hosted by Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans (April 28 and 29), the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco, Calif. (May 5 and 6), the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles (June 2 and 3) and the Village East by Angelika in New York City (August 10, 11 and 12).



Wiseau plans to appear in person for this first series of self-branded Pre Premier screenings. The roadshow theatrical rollout will continue for approximately eight months, with a release of the Official Final Cut Version of Big Shark to follow.



Along with serving as the sole writer and director of Big Shark, Wiseau also stars in the film, alongside Isaiah LaBorde and Mark Valeriano.



A trailer for the project first debuted in 2019, though that footage billed Wiseaus The Room co-star Greg Sestero as one of the leads. Sestero does not appear in this new trailer; it remains unclear what degree of involvement he has with the final film, if any.



Wiseaus first feature, The Room, is regarded as one of the premier cult films of the century. Emerging from a troubled, secretively funded independent production to dismissive reviews, the romantic drama soon found an appreciative audience. Wiseau, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in The Room, was quick to become a public ambassador for his film. He continues to promote The Room to this day, appearing for Q&As at specialty screenings nationwide and selling merchandise through his official website.



While Big Shark represents Wiseaus first return to feature directing since The Room, the filmmaker has collaborated on several projects over the years. Wiseau helmed the short documentary Homeless in America, which released in 2004. He also appeared on a 2009 episode of Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, an Adult Swim series starring comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, both of whom were involved with promoting The Room in its early years of cult fascination.



In 2015, Hulu debuted The Neighbors, a six-episode sitcom written, directed and created by Wiseau, who also starred in dual roles as the series primary protagonist and antagonist. In 2017, he starred alongside his The Room co-star Sestero in Best F(r)iends, a two-part thriller written by Sestero.



Sestero penned a 2013 book, The Disaster Artist, documenting his complicated friendship with Wiseau and the experience of making The Room. The book was adapted into a 2017 feature directed by James Franco, which earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.