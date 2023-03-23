Vertigo - remake
Vertigo - remake
EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has preemptively acquired a remake of the 1958 Alfred Hitchcock-directed psychological thriller Vertigo, with Robert Downey Jr eyeing the James Stewart lead role of the former police detective forced to retire after a line of duty trauma that leaves him with fear of heights and vertigo. The script will be written by Steven Knight, the See and Peaky Blinders creator who just signed on to write a Star Wars film.
Davis Entertainments John Davis and John Fox are producing with Team Downeys Robert and Susan Downey.
Paramount was the home for the original film, and the Hitchcock Estate favored the studio as the landing spot for this. The original was scripted by Alec Coppel and Samuel A. Taylor from the Boileau-Narcejac novel Dentre les morts (From Among the Dead).
After hes shelved by his affliction, the police detective is hired by an acquaintance to shadow his wife, who he feels is behaving erratically. The film was the first to use the dolly zoom, an in-camera device that distorts perspective to create disorientation and pull audiences into the cops acrophobia condition.
Team Downey has Perry Mason in Season Two on HBO, and Downey is starring in the Park Chan-wook-directed The Sympathizer for A24 and HBO. Davis Entertainment is in post on Harold and the Purple Crayon and Uglies.
Downey is repped by WME, Joy Fehily and Hansen Jacobson; Knight is CAA and Nelson Davis.
Re: Vertigo - remake
Cool, since the remake of Psycho was such a resounding success.
Re: Vertigo - remake
I'm pretty excited to see Downey starting to do some stuff that doesn't involve cgi armor, but I have to wonder what the upside on something like this is.
