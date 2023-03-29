Enys Men (2023, D: Jenkin) S: Mary Woodvine
A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip on reality and pushes her into a living nightmare. Evoking the feeling of discovering a reel of never-before-seen celluloid unspooling in a haunted movie palace, this provocative and masterful vision of horror asserts Mark Jenkin as one of the U.K.s most exciting and singular filmmakers.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/enys_men
