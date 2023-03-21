Mother Mary (D: Lowery) S: Hathaway, Cole

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: A24 is reuniting with its Green Knight director David Lowery on his next film Mother Mary and set Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel to star. Lowery is directing from a script he penned.



The film will be an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).



Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion.

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will write and produce original songs for the film, with an original score composed by Daniel Hart.



This marks the third collaboration between A24 and Lowery following The Green Knight and A Ghost Story. A24 will handle the global release of the film. Mother Mary will be filmed in Germany, funded by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF.



Hathaway has already had a busy 2023 with her most recent film Eileen bowing at this years Sundance Film Festival. She also has the Neon pic Mothers Instinct, which also stars Jessica Chastain, as well as the Amazon pic The Idea of You bowing this year.



Coel has won numerous awards for her TV series I May Destroy You, where she made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series. Most recently, she starred in Marvels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in 2023 she has the Mr. and Mrs. Smith series at Amazon alongside co-creator, executive producer and co-star Donald Glover.



Lowery most recently wrote and directed Peter Pan & Wendy, starring Jude Law, Alan Tudyk, Molly Parker and Yara Shahidi. It will be released on Disney+ on April 28.



Hathaway is repped by CAA and Entertainment 360. Coel is repped by UTA and Maison. Lowery is repped by Entertainment 360 and WME.