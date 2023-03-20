Crying in H-Mart D: Will Sharpe
'The White Lotus' Star Will Sharpe to Direct 'Crying in H Mart' Film Adaptation: It Felt Very Familiar to Me'
"I found that it felt universal in its specificity," Will Sharpe says of the 2021 memoir Crying in H Mart by Japanese Breakfast singer, songwriter and guitarist Michelle ZaunerWill Sharpe doesn't just melt hearts on HBO's The White Lotus: He's a BAFTA Award-nominated writer and director who has a major new project on his hands.
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Sharpe, 36, is set to direct the upcoming film adaptation of Japanese Breakfast singer, songwriter and guitarist Michelle Zauner's 2021 memoir Crying in H Mart for MGM's Orion Pictures.
The memoir, which spent over 60 weeks on The New York Times' best-sellers list, is based on an original essay of the same title Zauner, 33, first published in The New Yorker back in 2018. It centers around her relationship with her mother Chong-mi and her Korean heritage, following Chong-mi's Oct. 2014 death from cancer at age 56.
Sharpe, a Japanese-English filmmaker who has worked as a director and writer with the likes of Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch and David Thewlis on television series and films in the U.K., tells PEOPLE that he was immediately able to relate to the cultural background Zauner depicts in her memoir.
"There were lots of things that resonated with me as somebody who is half-Japanese, half-British, spent my childhood in Tokyo," he says of the book. "Some of the descriptions of being jet-lagged in your family's kitchen felt very familiar to me."
