New Police Story 2 - S: Jackie Chan

Quote:

Jackie Chan Takes Center Stage for Launch of ‘New Police Story 2’

Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan to produce and star in actioner being directed by Nicolas Tse



Jackie Chan made a rare public appearance in Hong Kong on Tuesday, taking center stage and amping up the star wattage at the Filmart market when he joined local heartthrob Nicolas Tse in front of a hall packed by hundreds as the pair helped local giant Emperor Motion Pictures (EMP) launch its 2023 slate.



EMP used the platform, and the presence of so many people gathered, to officially launch Chan’s latest production, New Police Story 2, in which he takes a leading role, while also producing. The film, which promises to pretty much deliver what’s on its label, also marks the directorial debut of Tse, the genre-jumping popstar-turned-filmmaker who emerged with a string of hits across both mediums in the early 2000s.



EMP was behind Chan’s New Police Story, which also helped Tse to stardom when it was released in 2004 and itself was a reboot of the Police Story franchise he made under the Golden Harvest banner back in the 1980s.



Chan said he couldn’t resist revisiting a franchise that helped turn the martial arts hero into a global box office phenomenon. The 68-year-old has often claimed the original film contained the best action scenes he has ever shot across his long and storied career.



“I put a lot and a lot of effort in this movie [Police Story] back then, and it was a series loved by global fans,” said Chan. “But most importantly, Nicolas Tse is the director this time, this attracted me to the project.”



Interestingly, Chan, who has had an often-fractious relationship with local, predominantly Cantonese, audiences in recent times, chose to deliver his statement in Mandarin.