Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) 30th Anniversary
So amid all the crazy things happening in the world currently this month (March 30th) marks the 30th anniversary of the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. Ive come to really appreciate it over the years, and sometimes find it doesnt get as much recognition as it deserves.
Its one of the earlier films based on a comic book property to take the source material seriously. Particularly because it came out at a time when the cartoon series was at the peak of its popularity. Doing a film that was more gritty in tone probably was somewhat risky at the time, and its probably also why the following films became more kid friendly.
A lot of what made it great to me are the character designs. The Henson Turtles looked great and still hold up pretty well to this day if you ask me. Splinter also looks cool and Shredder is scary. Even the Foot Soldiers while basic had a cool look. Also liked the overall look of the film and the score is pretty good.
I mainly wanted to start a thread marking the occasion and for discussion. Kowabunga!!!
