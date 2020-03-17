DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) 30th Anniversary

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) 30th Anniversary

   
Old 03-17-20, 07:00 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,467
Received 43 Likes on 42 Posts
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) 30th Anniversary
So amid all the crazy things happening in the world currently this month (March 30th) marks the 30th anniversary of the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. Ive come to really appreciate it over the years, and sometimes find it doesnt get as much recognition as it deserves.

Its one of the earlier films based on a comic book property to take the source material seriously. Particularly because it came out at a time when the cartoon series was at the peak of its popularity. Doing a film that was more gritty in tone probably was somewhat risky at the time, and its probably also why the following films became more kid friendly.

A lot of what made it great to me are the character designs. The Henson Turtles looked great and still hold up pretty well to this day if you ask me. Splinter also looks cool and Shredder is scary. Even the Foot Soldiers while basic had a cool look. Also liked the overall look of the film and the score is pretty good.

I mainly wanted to start a thread marking the occasion and for discussion. Kowabunga!!!


[img]blob:https://forum.dvdtalk.com/b8eb62ef-d588-4713-b77a-e0ae23ae1fb9[/img]
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Cats cleans up at the 2020 Razzies

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.