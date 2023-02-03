How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane
How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane
In select US theaters starting April 7th, 2023.
A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in this taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis.
Starring Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner & Jake Weary.
Damn. Still another month to wait for this. Heard this is supposed to absolutely rock.
Homeland Security will be checking IDs at the door.
Kidding! (they will hide webcams and use face-recognition software)
