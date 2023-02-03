DVD Talk Forum

How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane

How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane

   
How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane


In select US theaters starting April 7th, 2023.

A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in this taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis.

Starring Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner & Jake Weary.

A Film By Daniel Goldhaber Ariela Barer Jordan Sjol Daniel Garber
Written By Ariela Barer Jordan Sjol Daniel Goldhaber
This was a big hit at TIFF 2022. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/how..._up_a_pipeline
Re: How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane
Damn. Still another month to wait for this. Heard this is supposed to absolutely rock.
Re: How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane
Homeland Security will be checking IDs at the door.


Spoiler:
Kidding! (they will hide webcams and use face-recognition software)

﻿
