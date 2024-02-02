Cat Person (2/2/24 D: Susanna Fogel) S: Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun, Geraldine Viswanathan (HULU)
When Margot, a college sophomore goes on a date with the older Robert, she finds that IRL Robert doesn't live up to the Robert she has been flirting with over texts. A razor-sharp exploration of the horrors of dating.
Re: Cat Person (2/2/24 D: Susanna Fogel) S: Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun, Geraldine Viswanathan (HULU
I saw this during Sundance last year. I liked it up until a point... then it goes way over the top. Cousin Greg gets creepy AF. I suspect most here won't care for it.
I'm curious about the Hulu promotion aspect of this... It did not sell to Hulu last year. The producers turned down streamers because they wanted to sell to a distributor who would guarantee theatrical... Rialto bought it and it made no money theatrically when they releasd it last year.
It has been available digitally and Hoopla for a while.
