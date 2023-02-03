DVD Talk Forum

Dead by Daylight movie in development -- Based on the video game

Dead by Daylight movie in development -- Based on the video game

   
03-02-23, 02:34 PM
Dead by Daylight movie in development -- Based on the video game


James Wan and Jason Blum's companies are developing the movie.

03-02-23, 05:39 PM
Re: Dead by Daylight movie in development -- Based on the video game
Great. As if my sister doesn't talk enough about that game. I'm surprised she hasn't blown up my phone with text messages already.
