Re: Movies youre surprised got bad reviews? (Public, critics)

Man of Steel56% on Rotten TomatoesI admit, the 1st time I saw it 10 years ago, I wasn't in love with it. But, I think I watched it from the dated standpoint that Superman should still be that dorky boy scout with the big glasses from the 1970s. Now that I own it on 4K disc and have seen several more times, I really think it's a good and different take on the Superman story. I know there are a lot who don't like it and that's fine. Film is subjective. But, I thought it was well done and Cavill really shined in this. I am surprised the critics score on this was so low. Kevin Costner was a good Jonathan Kent and there was a really great and emotional scene between him and the young actor who played Clark. I recall this board really trashed it 10 years ago.