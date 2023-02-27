Movies youre surprised got bad reviews? (Public, critics)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,446
Received 680 Likes on 583 Posts
Movies youre surprised got bad reviews? (Public, critics)
I know many swear off these aggregate sites like metacritic or rotten tomatoes, but Ill admit Im very conscious of how I spend my money and frankly if it gets bad reviews, then I can wait. Im a slave to it, what can I say.
But, some movies you love to pieces and surprised it took such drubbing from critics and public alike.
For me: since Im watching it, I gotta say when I saw RT score of 59% for Taken I was taken aback. It was a genuinely taut thriller that was highly successful. Spawned two sucky sequels and turned a fine actor into an action star at 60 or whatever. But, it was a damn good, highly entertaining movie.
But, some movies you love to pieces and surprised it took such drubbing from critics and public alike.
For me: since Im watching it, I gotta say when I saw RT score of 59% for Taken I was taken aback. It was a genuinely taut thriller that was highly successful. Spawned two sucky sequels and turned a fine actor into an action star at 60 or whatever. But, it was a damn good, highly entertaining movie.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,080
Received 2,384 Likes on 1,763 Posts
Re: Movies youre surprised got bad reviews? (Public, critics)
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/superman_man_of_steel
Man of Steel
56% on Rotten Tomatoes
I admit, the 1st time I saw it 10 years ago, I wasn't in love with it. But, I think I watched it from the dated standpoint that Superman should still be that dorky boy scout with the big glasses from the 1970s. Now that I own it on 4K disc and have seen several more times, I really think it's a good and different take on the Superman story. I know there are a lot who don't like it and that's fine. Film is subjective. But, I thought it was well done and Cavill really shined in this. I am surprised the critics score on this was so low. Kevin Costner was a good Jonathan Kent and there was a really great and emotional scene between him and the young actor who played Clark. I recall this board really trashed it 10 years ago.
Man of Steel
56% on Rotten Tomatoes
I admit, the 1st time I saw it 10 years ago, I wasn't in love with it. But, I think I watched it from the dated standpoint that Superman should still be that dorky boy scout with the big glasses from the 1970s. Now that I own it on 4K disc and have seen several more times, I really think it's a good and different take on the Superman story. I know there are a lot who don't like it and that's fine. Film is subjective. But, I thought it was well done and Cavill really shined in this. I am surprised the critics score on this was so low. Kevin Costner was a good Jonathan Kent and there was a really great and emotional scene between him and the young actor who played Clark. I recall this board really trashed it 10 years ago.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off