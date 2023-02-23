Emily (2023, D: OConnor) S: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Emily (2023, D: OConnor) S: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Now Playing in Select Theaters, Nationwide February 24
--
EMILY imagines Emily Brontës own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, Wuthering Heights. Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time.
DIRECTED BY
Frances OConnor
CAST
Emma Mackey
Fionn Whitehead
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Alexandra Dowling
Adrian Dunbar
Amelia Gething
Gemma Jones
--
