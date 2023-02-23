DVD Talk Forum

Emily (2023, D: OConnor) S: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Emily (2023, D: OConnor) S: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

   
Emily (2023, D: OConnor) S: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen


Now Playing in Select Theaters, Nationwide February 24
--
EMILY imagines Emily Brontës own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, Wuthering Heights. Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time.

DIRECTED BY
Frances OConnor

CAST
Emma Mackey
Fionn Whitehead
Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Alexandra Dowling
Adrian Dunbar
Amelia Gething
Gemma Jones
This premiered at TIFF last year. Reviews are strong: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/emily_2022
