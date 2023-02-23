Quote:

Now Playing in Select Theaters, Nationwide February 24

EMILY imagines Emily Brontës own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, Wuthering Heights. Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time.



DIRECTED BY

Frances OConnor



CAST

Emma Mackey

Fionn Whitehead

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Alexandra Dowling

Adrian Dunbar

Amelia Gething

Gemma Jones