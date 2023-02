Quote:

Now Playing in Select Theaters, Nationwide February 24

EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, “Wuthering Heights.” Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time.



DIRECTED BY

Frances O’Connor



CAST

Emma Mackey

Fionn Whitehead

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Alexandra Dowling

Adrian Dunbar

Amelia Gething

Gemma Jones