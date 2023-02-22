The Ritual Killer (2023, D: Gallo) -- S: Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser
The Ritual Killer follows Detective Boyd (Hauser), who, unable to process the death of his daughter, embarks on the hunt for a serial killer who murders according to a brutal tribal ritual: Muti. The only person who can help Boyd is Professor Mackles (Freeman), an anthropologist who hides an unspeakable secret. The line between sanity and madness thins as Boyd goes deeper into the killers world.
The director of this movie wrote the original Bad Boys 1995 and Midnight Run. But, recently it looks like he's been working mostly on small low budget Indie movies.
