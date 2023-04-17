Personality Crisis: One Night Only (2023, D: Scorsese & Tedeschi) - doc about NY Dolls' David Johansen

Quote:

PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY tells the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious 70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls. Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York Citys storied Café Carlyle, PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY reveals Johansens enormous influence, transcending the walls of music as a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City. Streaming April 14 on SHOWTIME.



Co-directed by Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese and Emmy nominee David Tedeschi, and executive produced by Scorsese and Sikelia Productions with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries.