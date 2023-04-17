DVD Talk Forum

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (2023, D: Scorsese & Tedeschi) - doc about NY Dolls' David Johansen

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (2023, D: Scorsese & Tedeschi) - doc about NY Dolls' David Johansen

   
Personality Crisis: One Night Only (2023, D: Scorsese & Tedeschi) - doc about NY Dolls' David Johansen
PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY tells the definitive story of the culture-defying David Johansen, notorious 70s glam punk lead singer of the New York Dolls. Framed around an intimate cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York Citys storied Café Carlyle, PERSONALITY CRISIS: ONE NIGHT ONLY reveals Johansens enormous influence, transcending the walls of music as a window into the art and cultural evolution of New York City. Streaming April 14 on SHOWTIME.

Co-directed by Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese and Emmy nominee David Tedeschi, and executive produced by Scorsese and Sikelia Productions with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries.
This premiered on Showtime last week.
