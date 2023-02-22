DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Living with Chucky (2023) -- Documentary on Child's Play series

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Living with Chucky (2023) -- Documentary on Child's Play series

   
Old 02-22-23, 10:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,999
Received 2,376 Likes on 1,756 Posts
Living with Chucky (2023) -- Documentary on Child's Play series



LIVING WITH CHUCKY takes an in-depth look at the groundbreaking horror franchise. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre favorites Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and creator Don Mancini, the film recounts the dedication and creativity that went into making CHILDS PLAY and its lasting impact on the horror community.



This will be on VOD and Screambox April 4th.

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Kiefer Sutherland appreciation thread -- Movie and TV career

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.