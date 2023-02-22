Living with Chucky (2023) -- Documentary on Child's Play series
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,999
Received 2,376 Likes on 1,756 Posts
Living with Chucky (2023) -- Documentary on Child's Play series
LIVING WITH CHUCKY takes an in-depth look at the groundbreaking horror franchise. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre favorites Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and creator Don Mancini, the film recounts the dedication and creativity that went into making CHILDS PLAY and its lasting impact on the horror community.
This will be on VOD and Screambox April 4th.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off