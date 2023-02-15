DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, D: Reed) -- S: Rudd, Majors -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What did you think of Ant-Man 3?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest. Don't care
0
0%
Will wait until Disney Plus
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, D: Reed) -- S: Rudd, Majors -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Old 02-15-23, 09:56 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,877
Received 2,348 Likes on 1,737 Posts
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, D: Reed) -- S: Rudd, Majors -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread




Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.



Running Time: 2 Hours, 5 minutes

RT Score: 51% as of 2/15/23

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ant...sp_quantumania

Budget: Reportedly around $200M



There are 2 post credits scenes


Critics reviews seem very mixed on this. I plan to see it Friday afternoon.

Screenings start Thursday



DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-15-23, 10:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,586
Received 161 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, D: Reed) -- S: Rudd, Majors -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
In the poster, is Michael Douglas holding one of Star Lord's guns?
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-15-23, 10:13 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,311
Received 838 Likes on 648 Posts
Re: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, D: Reed) -- S: Rudd, Majors -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Originally Posted by RocShemp View Post
In the poster, is Michael Douglas holding one of Star Lord's guns?

He's holding the same type of gun the guy underneath him is holding.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-15-23, 10:19 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,586
Received 161 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023, D: Reed) -- S: Rudd, Majors -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
He's holding the same type of gun the guy underneath him is holding.
Huh. Good catch.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022, D: Coogler) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.