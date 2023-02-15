Kim's Video Documentary and Kickstarter to rescue collection.
Kim's Video was a NYC landmark video rental store containing 55,000 rental titles that went out of business in 2008. Someone has made a documentary about their quest to track down what happened to the collection after the store closed, and also launched a Kickstarter to make the collection available again at an Alamo Drafthouse in Manhattan.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects...n-at-the-alamo
Some reviews of the documentary from the Sundance screening:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ew-1235301312/
https://deadline.com/2023/01/kims-vi...im-1235227870/
https://thespool.net/reviews/movies/...23-kims-video/
https://thefilmstage.com/sundance-re...-of-the-tapes/
The Kickstarter isn't do so well at the moment only $9,437 pledged of $60,000 goal, with 3 days to go.
The project: Kims Video is alive in NYC! Ring the liberty bells to welcome the collection to its new home: The Alamo Drafthouse, 28 Liberty Street in Manhattan. There is work to be done to archive the collection. There are about 40,000 movies that have to be paired with their boxes, cleaned, logged, and archived. Tim League has graciously appointed Nick Prueher, and us (David Redmon and Ashley Sabin) as the custodians of the collection and we need to raise funds to organize this important archive and make the entire collection available to the public...
Just in case you missed the strange & bizarre Kim's Video story: For over two decades, New York City cinephiles had access to a treasure trove of rare and esoteric films through Kim's Video. Originally run by the enigmatic Yongman Kim out of his East Village dry-cleaning store, his franchise amassed more than 55,000 rental titles. Many of the titles were hard to find underground films, independent, and foreign. In 2008, facing a changing industry, Mr. Kim closed the business and offered to donate his collection, provided that it stay intact and be available to Kim's Video members. Kim eventually made a deal to send his entire rental collection over 4,000 miles away to the Italian village of Salemi, Sicily.
Eight years later, in 2016, is where we entered the frame. We were curious what happened to the collection. In fact, we were so curious that David, as a former member of Kims, picked up his camera and went to Salemi where he was determined to rent a movie. The story unfolded through his bizarre and increasingly obsessive quest as he became entangled in a web of local politics, and to South Korea, where he tracks down the enigmatic Mr. Kim in the hope of influencing the collections future. We've just finished the film and Kim's Video the documentary is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival January 19!
Re: Kim's Video Documentary and Kickstarter to rescue collection.
Spotted this Kickstarter about a week ago when I was checking in on the ROBOT MONSTER kickstarter updates. It looked DOA back then, and the amount raised hasn't gone up much since. As much as I think they're doing something unique, I really don't know if the public should be expected to kick in $80,000 to a commercial, for-profit enterprise to essentially build a museum that only a select few will ever get to see (or rent from, or whatever the plan is). Sad to see, but certainly kind of reflective of the reality that has plagued this collection since Kim's closed the store. It just doesn't have much value beyond the nostalgia.
The doc did look cautiously interesting. 'Cautiously' because there are a fair number of 'VHS geek' documentaries out there already, although this one seems to at least attempt something different with the form.
Re: Kim's Video Documentary and Kickstarter to rescue collection.
The doc was pretty good.
