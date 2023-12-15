List your best and worst movies of 2023

Since the year is almost over, I thought it would be interesting to hear what you all thought were your best and worst movies of 2023. This is not a top 5 or top 10. And I didn't put everything I saw that I liked in "Best", only ones that I truly really enjoyed.This is movies released in the 2023 calendar year. Not movies from previous years that you saw for the 1st time in 2023.Lists are very subjective. There are no right or wrong answers. So don't get offended or roll your eyes if someone liked or hated a movie that you thought otherwise.I know not everyone in this forum is a regular movie-goer or has time to watch movies regularly, so if you've only watched less than 20 or 10, then maybe this thread is not for you to contribute in. And don't be one of those, I don't watch or pay to see Bad movies. Sometimes a movie you see just doesn't work for you, no matter how promising you think it sounds.If you can't recall everything you saw this year, I suggest looking at this site:John Wick Chapter 4Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among ThievesAirThe CreatorSpider-Man Across the SpiderversePast LivesJoy RideMission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1OppenheimerKillers of the Flower MoonGodzilla Minus OneMarlowe65Mafia MammaThe BoogeymanGod is a BulletInsidious: The Red DoorWhat Happens LaterIt Lives InsideBottoms - I know I'm in the minority with this.