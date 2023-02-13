Children of the Corn (2023, D: Wimmer)
Children of the Corn (2023, D: Wimmer)
ONLY IN THEATERS MARCH 3
Starring Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence
Written and Directed by Kurt Wimmer
Based on the Short Story by Stephen King
Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parent's mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With the all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival. Based on the short story by Stephen King, CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a chilling new re-telling for a whole new generation.
Children of the Corn has been acquired for release by RLJE Films and Shudder, with the companies recently announcing that the film will first hit theaters on March 3 for an 18-day theatrical run. The new movie will then arrive on demand and digital on March 21.
