Children of the Corn (2023, D: Wimmer)

Quote:

ONLY IN THEATERS MARCH 3



Starring Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence

Written and Directed by Kurt Wimmer

Based on the Short Story by Stephen King



Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parent's mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With the all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival. Based on the short story by Stephen King, CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a chilling new re-telling for a whole new generation.