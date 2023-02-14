Ship (D: Richet) -- S: Mike Colter -- Sequel to Plane
Ship (D: Richet) -- S: Mike Colter -- Sequel to Plane
https://variety.com/2023/film/global...er-1235521089/
If you haven't seen Plane yet, there are spoilers in the above article about the story. So I won't copy and paste the news here. You will need to read the link if you are really curious and don't care about spoilers.
You'll have to see Plane to understand the full context of who Colter's character is.
Plane is currently on PVOD for $20 rentals and it's still in theaters.
If you haven't seen Plane yet, there are spoilers in the above article about the story. So I won't copy and paste the news here. You will need to read the link if you are really curious and don't care about spoilers.
You'll have to see Plane to understand the full context of who Colter's character is.
Plane is currently on PVOD for $20 rentals and it's still in theaters.
