Consecration (2023, D: C. Smith) S: Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Ian Pirie


Opening in theaters February 10 and on VOD March 3

Director: Christopher Smith
Starring: Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Ian Pirie

After the suspicious death of her brother, a priest, Grace goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege, and a disturbing truth about her own past.
