Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
James Cameron
1978 Xenogensis
1981 Piranha II: The Spawning
1984 The Terminator
1986 Aliens
1989 The Abyss
1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1994: True Lies
1997: Titanic
2009: Avatar
2022: Avatar: The Way of Water
Christopher Nolan
1998: Following
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
2010: Inception
2012: The Dark Knight Rises
2014: Insterstellar
2017: Dunkirk
2020: Tenet
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
No preference. I'll take some from Column A and some from Column B.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Christopher Cameron
1986 Aliens
1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1994: True Lies
1997: Titanic
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Cameron - but I really don't much care for either film maker's oeuvre.
At the end of the day, there's a single film on the two lists that I rewatch every few years (the others, very rarely or not at all): The Terminator (no, I do not like Aliens).
At the end of the day, there's a single film on the two lists that I rewatch every few years (the others, very rarely or not at all): The Terminator (no, I do not like Aliens).
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nolan but its close. Top 5 between them:
1 The Dark Knight
2 T2
3 Batman Begins
4 Aliens
5 True Lies
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Why? This question is so specific. You trying to win a bet?
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I probably overall prefer more films by Nolan, but Cameron has made three of my favorite all-time films (Aliens, The Terminator, T2).
Im not much of a fan of Nolans last couple films and Cameron has invested way too much of the later part of his career in Avatar for my taste.
Im not much of a fan of Nolans last couple films and Cameron has invested way too much of the later part of his career in Avatar for my taste.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Comparing their filmography by equivalent movies (removing Following, which I have seen and like)
1st film: Xenogensis (haven't seen) vs. Memento
2nd film: Piranha II: The Spawning (haven't seen yet) vs. Insomnia
3rd film: The Terminator vs. Batman Begins
4th film: Aliens vs. The Prestige
5th film: The Abyss vs. The Dark Knight
6th film: Terminator 2: Judgment Day vs. Inception
7th film: True Lies vs. The Dark Knight Rises (easily)
8th film: Titanic vs. Interstellar (easily)
9th film: Avatar (barely) vs. Dunkirk
10th film: Avatar: The Way of Water vs. Tenet (I've only seen each of these once. Due to recency bias, I probably like WoW more, but I bet Tenet is more rewatchable)
Essentially a tie. I think they have a LOT of similarities as filmmakers, being hardcore technicians, but end up going in different directions. Nolan is oridinarily a little more character-focused, while Cameron is a little more plot-focused. Theme and spectacle are super important for each. Great thread, actually.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nolan and it's not even close.
Yes I love Terminator 1 and 2 as well as Aliens but Nolan has a lot more that I call favorites.
Yes I love Terminator 1 and 2 as well as Aliens but Nolan has a lot more that I call favorites.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Cameron, though I also enjoy Nolan's movies for the most part. I still need to see Aliens and The Abyss, I know I'm missing out.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I would rather rewatch Cameron's 3 best movies this weekend over rewatching Nolan's 3 best movies this weekend.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I consider Aliens probably the greatest action film ever made, but I'd still pick Nolan over Cameron.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I enjoy them both but its kind of sad that Nolan started making movies 20 years after Cameron and they both have the same output of (feature) films.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I have no personal preference.
I wasn't crazy about Nolan's last movie Tenet. Haven't seen it since I saw it during it's compromised Covid theatrical release. Some people actually thought that movie was going to be a blockbuster during the height of Covid.
Cameron is a talented writer and director and has overseen great strides with technology in filmmaking. But, I wish he wouldn't have made the last 15+ years all about Avatar.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
But who do you take in a fight? I say Cameron.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
No preference. Enjoy movies from both.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
It is kind of surprising see how little output Cameron has had over his career. It's quality output though. I also find it really interesting how vested he is in Avatar. For the most part he declined going on with the Terminator franchise after T2 but is interested in making 6 Avatar movies.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I'm not sure if making movies, tell stories is Cameron's passion. To be it looks like a during the filming of Titanic or even before, he was much more interested in advancing film technology than advancing storytelling. What made Cmaeron great was telling stories in movies which looked better than they should have, regarding their budget. The last 25 years he spent on a movie, which kind of tells no story at all, seems to have an unlimited budget and what's left is, the movie or now the 2 movies still look breath takingly awesome.
I've watched The Terminator, T2 or Aliens countless times, I've watched True Lies and Titanic a lot, too. I've watched Avatar twice. I liked it both times, but besides looking awesome it has no re-watch value to me. No one talks about Avatar like people are talking about Terminator 2 or Aliens.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I am an unabashed Nolan fanboy. I have yet to not enjoy a film hes done, and the Dark Knight trilogy is my favorite comic book adaption by far. Im sure Oppenheimer will be another great entry for him.
I really like most of Camerons films too. Basically Terminator to Titanic. But its only 6 films. So not too difficult of a choice here for me.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
both make entertaining movies. Nolan is more of the thinker in some of his movies. JC is all action, all the time, with little to no emotional impact. i like both, but for entertaining, no holds barred action, i go with Cameron. for twisty, somewhat thinking man's movies i go with Nolan.
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
