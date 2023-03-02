DVD Talk Forum

Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
James Cameron
4
21.05%
Christopher Nolan
9
47.37%
I don't have a preference.
6
31.58%
Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?

   
Old 02-03-23, 03:15 PM
Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Old 02-03-23, 03:22 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
James Cameron
1978 Xenogensis
1981 Piranha II: The Spawning
1984 The Terminator
1986 Aliens
1989 The Abyss
1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1994: True Lies
1997: Titanic
2009: Avatar
2022: Avatar: The Way of Water

Christopher Nolan
1998: Following
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2005: Batman Begins
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
2010: Inception
2012: The Dark Knight Rises
2014: Insterstellar
2017: Dunkirk
2020: Tenet
Old 02-03-23, 03:25 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
No preference. I'll take some from Column A and some from Column B.
Old 02-03-23, 03:28 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
No preference. I'll take some from Column A and some from Column B.
Agreed. Three cheers for Christopher Cameron!

Christopher Cameron
1986 Aliens
1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1994: True Lies
1997: Titanic
2000: Memento
2002: Insomnia
2006: The Prestige
2008: The Dark Knight
Old 02-03-23, 03:29 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Cameron
The Terminator
Terminator 2
True Lies
Aliens
The Abyss

Nolan
Batman Begins
Old 02-03-23, 03:42 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Cameron - but I really don't much care for either film maker's oeuvre.

At the end of the day, there's a single film on the two lists that I rewatch every few years (the others, very rarely or not at all): The Terminator (no, I do not like Aliens).
Old 02-03-23, 03:44 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nolan but its close. Top 5 between them:

1 The Dark Knight
2 T2
3 Batman Begins
4 Aliens
5 True Lies
Old 02-03-23, 03:52 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Why? This question is so specific. You trying to win a bet?
Old 02-03-23, 04:07 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I probably overall prefer more films by Nolan, but Cameron has made three of my favorite all-time films (Aliens, The Terminator, T2).

Im not much of a fan of Nolans last couple films and Cameron has invested way too much of the later part of his career in Avatar for my taste.
Old 02-03-23, 04:15 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Comparing their filmography by equivalent movies (removing Following, which I have seen and like)

1st film: Xenogensis (haven't seen) vs. Memento
2nd film: Piranha II: The Spawning (haven't seen yet) vs. Insomnia
3rd film: The Terminator vs. Batman Begins
4th film: Aliens vs. The Prestige
5th film: The Abyss vs. The Dark Knight
6th film: Terminator 2: Judgment Day vs. Inception
7th film: True Lies vs. The Dark Knight Rises (easily)
8th film: Titanic vs. Interstellar (easily)
9th film: Avatar (barely) vs. Dunkirk
10th film: Avatar: The Way of Water vs. Tenet (I've only seen each of these once. Due to recency bias, I probably like WoW more, but I bet Tenet is more rewatchable)

Essentially a tie. I think they have a LOT of similarities as filmmakers, being hardcore technicians, but end up going in different directions. Nolan is oridinarily a little more character-focused, while Cameron is a little more plot-focused. Theme and spectacle are super important for each. Great thread, actually.
Old 02-03-23, 04:49 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Nolan and it's not even close.

Yes I love Terminator 1 and 2 as well as Aliens but Nolan has a lot more that I call favorites.
Old 02-03-23, 05:18 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Cameron, though I also enjoy Nolan's movies for the most part. I still need to see Aliens and The Abyss, I know I'm missing out.
Old 02-03-23, 05:54 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I would rather rewatch Cameron's 3 best movies this weekend over rewatching Nolan's 3 best movies this weekend.
Old 02-03-23, 06:06 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I consider Aliens probably the greatest action film ever made, but I'd still pick Nolan over Cameron.
Old 02-03-23, 06:40 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I enjoy them both but its kind of sad that Nolan started making movies 20 years after Cameron and they both have the same output of (feature) films.
Old 02-03-23, 08:37 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
No preference. I'll take some from Column A and some from Column B.
Old 02-03-23, 08:57 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Originally Posted by Giantrobo View Post
Why? This question is so specific. You trying to win a bet?
I bet Sub-Zero works for a marketing company His questions are very specific and data driven.

I have no personal preference.

I wasn't crazy about Nolan's last movie Tenet. Haven't seen it since I saw it during it's compromised Covid theatrical release. Some people actually thought that movie was going to be a blockbuster during the height of Covid.

Cameron is a talented writer and director and has overseen great strides with technology in filmmaking. But, I wish he wouldn't have made the last 15+ years all about Avatar.
Old 02-03-23, 09:00 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
But who do you take in a fight? I say Cameron.
Old 02-03-23, 10:14 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
No preference. Enjoy movies from both.
Old 02-03-23, 11:38 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I enjoy them both but its kind of sad that Nolan started making movies 20 years after Cameron and they both have the same output of (feature) films.
It is kind of surprising see how little output Cameron has had over his career. It's quality output though. I also find it really interesting how vested he is in Avatar. For the most part he declined going on with the Terminator franchise after T2 but is interested in making 6 Avatar movies.
Old 02-04-23, 12:54 AM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Originally Posted by tanman View Post
It is kind of surprising see how little output Cameron has had over his career. It's quality output though. I also find it really interesting how vested he is in Avatar. For the most part he declined going on with the Terminator franchise after T2 but is interested in making 6 Avatar movies.
He spent 20 years making films on a one-every-three-years schedule for the studios. He made a few of the greatest sci-fi action movies ever. And his last film in that run was Titanic, which made a billion dollars and won the Oscar. So, he gets off the treadmill and devotes all his energy to a single creative vision because that's his passion, and he's earned the clout to do whatever the fuck he wants.
Old 02-04-23, 02:49 AM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I'm not sure if making movies, tell stories is Cameron's passion. To be it looks like a during the filming of Titanic or even before, he was much more interested in advancing film technology than advancing storytelling. What made Cmaeron great was telling stories in movies which looked better than they should have, regarding their budget. The last 25 years he spent on a movie, which kind of tells no story at all, seems to have an unlimited budget and what's left is, the movie or now the 2 movies still look breath takingly awesome.
I've watched The Terminator, T2 or Aliens countless times, I've watched True Lies and Titanic a lot, too. I've watched Avatar twice. I liked it both times, but besides looking awesome it has no re-watch value to me. No one talks about Avatar like people are talking about Terminator 2 or Aliens.
Old 02-04-23, 11:56 AM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
I am an unabashed Nolan fanboy. I have yet to not enjoy a film hes done, and the Dark Knight trilogy is my favorite comic book adaption by far. Im sure Oppenheimer will be another great entry for him.

I really like most of Camerons films too. Basically Terminator to Titanic. But its only 6 films. So not too difficult of a choice here for me.
Old 02-04-23, 02:41 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
both make entertaining movies. Nolan is more of the thinker in some of his movies. JC is all action, all the time, with little to no emotional impact. i like both, but for entertaining, no holds barred action, i go with Cameron. for twisty, somewhat thinking man's movies i go with Nolan.
Old 02-04-23, 02:49 PM
Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
both make entertaining movies. Nolan is more of the thinker in some of his movies. JC is all action, all the time, with little to no emotional impact. i like both, but for entertaining, no holds barred action, i go with Cameron. for twisty, somewhat thinking man's movies i go with Nolan.
No emotional impact from JC films?


