Re: Do you prefer James Cameron or Christopher Nolan movies?

Comparing their filmography by equivalent movies (removing Following, which I have seen and like)



1st film: Xenogensis (haven't seen) vs. Memento

2nd film: Piranha II: The Spawning (haven't seen yet) vs. Insomnia

3rd film: The Terminator vs. Batman Begins

4th film: Aliens vs. The Prestige

5th film: The Abyss vs. The Dark Knight

6th film: Terminator 2: Judgment Day vs. Inception

7th film: True Lies vs. The Dark Knight Rises (easily)

8th film: Titanic vs. Interstellar (easily)

9th film: Avatar (barely) vs. Dunkirk

10th film: Avatar: The Way of Water vs. Tenet (I've only seen each of these once. Due to recency bias, I probably like WoW more, but I bet Tenet is more rewatchable)



Essentially a tie. I think they have a LOT of similarities as filmmakers, being hardcore technicians, but end up going in different directions. Nolan is oridinarily a little more character-focused, while Cameron is a little more plot-focused. Theme and spectacle are super important for each. Great thread, actually.