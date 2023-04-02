Re: Idle Hands (1999)

I always liked that movie. It's as if someone saw the possessed hand scene from Evil Dead II and decided to make a movie around it. On a side note, the sequence in Final Destination when Devon Sawa is going stir crazy in a cabin in the woods also felt like a homage to Evil Dead II.



All that aside, I don't remember any lines from the hand. But didn't it make "vocalizations" as it moved around? Or was that only in Evil Dead II?

