Idle Hands (1999)

I just watched this for the first time since it came out. Wikipedia lists Robert Englund as the voice of the hand and multiple other websites reference this, but the hand never talked. I also found the wiki quotes page with a list of quotes attributed to the hand. Am I missing something or is this some dumb prank someone pulled?
As for the movie, it wasnt terrible. I like most of the actors and it had a few laughs. I decided to watch it because Devon Sawa and Sean Whalen will be at a convention Im going to soon. And the movie has a really good poster.
I always liked that movie. It's as if someone saw the possessed hand scene from Evil Dead II and decided to make a movie around it. On a side note, the sequence in Final Destination when Devon Sawa is going stir crazy in a cabin in the woods also felt like a homage to Evil Dead II.
All that aside, I don't remember any lines from the hand. But didn't it make "vocalizations" as it moved around? Or was that only in Evil Dead II?
I couldnt hear any vocalizations and Robert Englund isnt listed in the movie credits or on IMDb. All of the quotes I saw on wiki quotes sound like they were lifted from A Nightmare on Elm Street. So weird. Robert Englund will be at the con Im going to also so I may ask him about it.
[QUOTE]In a post-credit scene, the voice of The Hand vows that he will be back telling Anton that "we all go a little crazy sometimes. Just don't look under the bed."[/QUOTE]
I don't remember there being a post-credits scene. But the movie is almost 24 years old...
