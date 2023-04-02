DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Idle Hands (1999)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Idle Hands (1999)

   
Old 02-04-23, 09:45 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Lone Wolf's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
Posts: 670
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Idle Hands (1999)
I just watched this for the first time since it came out. Wikipedia lists Robert Englund as the voice of the hand and multiple other websites reference this, but the hand never talked. I also found the wiki quotes page with a list of quotes attributed to the hand. Am I missing something or is this some dumb prank someone pulled?

As for the movie, it wasnt terrible. I like most of the actors and it had a few laughs. I decided to watch it because Devon Sawa and Sean Whalen will be at a convention Im going to soon. And the movie has a really good poster.



Lone Wolf is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-04-23, 10:01 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,501
Received 144 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: Idle Hands (1999)
I always liked that movie. It's as if someone saw the possessed hand scene from Evil Dead II and decided to make a movie around it. On a side note, the sequence in Final Destination when Devon Sawa is going stir crazy in a cabin in the woods also felt like a homage to Evil Dead II.

All that aside, I don't remember any lines from the hand. But didn't it make "vocalizations" as it moved around? Or was that only in Evil Dead II?
Last edited by RocShemp; 02-05-23 at 01:34 AM.
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-04-23, 10:09 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Lone Wolf's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
Posts: 670
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Idle Hands (1999)
I couldnt hear any vocalizations and Robert Englund isnt listed in the movie credits or on IMDb. All of the quotes I saw on wiki quotes sound like they were lifted from A Nightmare on Elm Street. So weird. Robert Englund will be at the con Im going to also so I may ask him about it.
Lone Wolf is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-05-23, 01:40 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,501
Received 144 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: Idle Hands (1999)
Originally Posted by Lone Wolf View Post
I couldnt hear any vocalizations and Robert Englund isnt listed in the movie credits or on IMDb. All of the quotes I saw on wiki quotes sound like they were lifted from A Nightmare on Elm Street. So weird. Robert Englund will be at the con Im going to also so I may ask him about it.
Wikipedia claims the following:

[QUOTE]In a post-credit scene, the voice of The Hand vows that he will be back telling Anton that "we all go a little crazy sometimes. Just don't look under the bed."[/QUOTE]

I don't remember there being a post-credits scene. But the movie is almost 24 years old...
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
2023 Academy Awards

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.