Bruiser (2023, D: Warren) S: Anderson, Hall, Rhodes
In director Miles Warrens searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porters true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety. Premiering February 24, only on Hulu.
