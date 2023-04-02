Stephen King's Billy Summers (P: Abrams, DiCaprio)
Stephen King's Billy Summers (P: Abrams, DiCaprio)
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers.
While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprios Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character.
Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay.
This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature.
Billy Summers is a hitman who is looking to retire and takes one last highly lucrative job to feather his nest. The job requires him to embed himself in a quiet town, where he pretends to be an aspiring writer (he actually pours himself into the prose). He sets up in an office with a direct view of where hitman Joel Allen will be delivered to face trial for shooting two men during a poker game. Allen also has committed enough murders for some high-level mobsters to be scared the gunman will incriminate his former employers to lessen his sentence. Summers, a meticulous craftsman, becomes more and more cynical about the mobsters whove hired him, and his skepticism is well warranted as things go awry following the jobs completion.
This will be Bad Robots latest adaptation with King, after series Liseys Story, Castle Rock and 11.22.63.
King is repped by Rand Holston and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman. DiCaprio is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Abrams is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Zwick is with CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, etc. Herskovitz is repped by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson, et al, and 3 Arts.
Re: Stephen King's Billy Summers (P: Abrams, DiCaprio)
Ill believe that pairing for this movie when I see it. Id guess that by the time this is finally released itll be starring a B-list actor directed by a no-name director. Well see though
