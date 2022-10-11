Mindcage (2022, D: Borelli) -- S: Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper

Quote:



In this spellbinding thriller, detectives Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) and Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named The Artist (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artists brilliant but twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat.



