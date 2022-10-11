DVD Talk Forum

Mindcage (2022, D: Borelli) -- S: Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper

   
Mindcage (2022, D: Borelli) -- S: Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper







In this spellbinding thriller, detectives Jake Doyle (Martin Lawrence) and Mary Kelly (Melissa Roxburgh) seek the help of an incarcerated serial killer named The Artist (John Malkovich) when a copycat killer strikes. While Mary searches for clues in The Artists brilliant but twisted psyche, she and Jake are lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse, racing against time to stay one step ahead of The Artist and his copycat.



If you don't know who Melissa Roxburgh is, she's the star of the Netflix, formerly NBC series Manifest.

Re: Mindcage (2022, D: Borelli) -- S: Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh, John Malkovich, Robert Knepper
I can just imagine Martin Lawrence watching Chris Rock in Spiral and mumbling under his breath, I can do that too
