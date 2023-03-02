RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphies mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details.
Obituary: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.co...illon-11110599
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Didn't realize she was 8 years older than Dreyfuss.. worst. mom. ever.
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
She's memorable to me by those roles. Hope she had a good life.
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Several good turns and a special childhood memory in Slap Shot. RIP
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
I wonder if her not being in A Christmas Story Christmas was due to her not being well.
I enjoyed everything I saw her in.
RIP
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Im sorry to hear she died. I was always a fan of hers. I never cared for A Christmas Story but she was fantastic as the mom in that.
Close Encounters is one of my favorite movies. She was underutilized in it but she was still enjoyable.
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Enjoyed seeing her in Close Encounters and Slap Shot. Sad to hear.
Condolences to her family.
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
I wondered why she didn't temporarily un-retire for the Christmas Story sequel; it was such a milestone in her career, but she must not have been healthy enough. RIP
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
explains why she wasn't in the Christmas story remake. Good solid actress. Never overacted, stayed in her lane perfectly, and had a real down home appeal. RIP.
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
RIP - CE3K was such a big part of my childhood.
BARRRRREEEEEEEE!
