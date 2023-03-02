DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83

   
Old 02-03-23, 07:57 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,555
Likes: 0
Received 3,431 Likes on 2,330 Posts
RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphies mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details.
https://deadline.com/2023/02/melinda...ss-1235249273/

Obituary: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.co...illon-11110599
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 08:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,172
Received 525 Likes on 376 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Didn't realize she was 8 years older than Dreyfuss.. worst. mom. ever.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 08:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,909
Received 261 Likes on 187 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
She's memorable to me by those roles. Hope she had a good life.
Crocker Jarmen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 08:48 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,790
Received 506 Likes on 353 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
She was great in Magnolia.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 09:08 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
AGuyNamedMike's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 16,939
Received 404 Likes on 273 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Several good turns and a special childhood memory in Slap Shot. RIP
AGuyNamedMike is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Toby Dramit (02-03-23)
Old 02-03-23, 09:11 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 11,211
Received 638 Likes on 479 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83


I wonder if her not being in A Christmas Story Christmas was due to her not being well.

I enjoyed everything I saw her in.

RIP
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 09:38 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,251
Received 2,154 Likes on 1,431 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Im sorry to hear she died. I was always a fan of hers. I never cared for A Christmas Story but she was fantastic as the mom in that.

Close Encounters is one of my favorite movies. She was underutilized in it but she was still enjoyable.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 10:03 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,698
Received 1,003 Likes on 726 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
Close Encounters is one of my favorite movies. She was underutilized in it but she was still enjoyable.
She was quite hot running around braless.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-03-23, 10:04 PM
  #9  
Member
 
Toby Dramit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 179
Received 56 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
Enjoyed seeing her in Close Encounters and Slap Shot. Sad to hear.

Condolences to her family.
Toby Dramit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-04-23, 05:46 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
Posts: 5,377
Likes: 0
Received 34 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
I wondered why she didn't temporarily un-retire for the Christmas Story sequel; it was such a milestone in her career, but she must not have been healthy enough. RIP
Double_Oh_7 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-04-23, 08:39 AM
  #11  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,738
Received 296 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
explains why she wasn't in the Christmas story remake. Good solid actress. Never overacted, stayed in her lane perfectly, and had a real down home appeal. RIP.
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-04-23, 11:47 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
bunkaroo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 16,302
Received 165 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: RIP: Melinda Dillon (Close Encounters, A Christmas Story) - Dead at 83
RIP - CE3K was such a big part of my childhood.

BARRRRREEEEEEEE!
bunkaroo is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Online Movie Games: Framed, Moviedle, Posterdle, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.