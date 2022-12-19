Corsage (2022, D: Kreutzer) S: Vicky Krieps
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,075
Likes: 0
Received 3,284 Likes on 2,229 Posts
Corsage (2022, D: Kreutzer) S: Vicky Krieps
Opening exclusively in theaters December 23.
Empress Elisabeth of Austria is known for her beauty and fashion trends. But in 1877, she celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image. With a future of only ceremonial duties in front of her, she rebels against her public image and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.
Director: Marie Kreutzer
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Florian Teichtmeister, Jeanne Werner, Alma Hasan, Finnegan, Colin Morgan
Empress Elisabeth of Austria is known for her beauty and fashion trends. But in 1877, she celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image. With a future of only ceremonial duties in front of her, she rebels against her public image and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.
Director: Marie Kreutzer
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Florian Teichtmeister, Jeanne Werner, Alma Hasan, Finnegan, Colin Morgan
I saw this back in October at NYFF. Krieps gives a really good performance and I appreciated the slightly more modern approach to the direction, but it still felt kind of stuffy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off