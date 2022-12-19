DVD Talk Forum

Corsage (2022, D: Kreutzer) S: Vicky Krieps

Corsage (2022, D: Kreutzer) S: Vicky Krieps

   
Corsage (2022, D: Kreutzer) S: Vicky Krieps



Opening exclusively in theaters December 23.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria is known for her beauty and fashion trends. But in 1877, she celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image. With a future of only ceremonial duties in front of her, she rebels against her public image and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.

Director: Marie Kreutzer
Starring: Vicky Krieps, Florian Teichtmeister, Jeanne Werner, Alma Hasan, Finnegan, Colin Morgan
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/corsage

I saw this back in October at NYFF. Krieps gives a really good performance and I appreciated the slightly more modern approach to the direction, but it still felt kind of stuffy.
