Corsage (2022, D: Kreutzer) S: Vicky Krieps

Quote:

Opening exclusively in theaters December 23.



Empress Elisabeth of Austria is known for her beauty and fashion trends. But in 1877, she celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image. With a future of only ceremonial duties in front of her, she rebels against her public image and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.



Director: Marie Kreutzer

Starring: Vicky Krieps, Florian Teichtmeister, Jeanne Werner, Alma Hasan, Finnegan, Colin Morgan