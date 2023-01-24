Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee (2023 Oscars)

Welcome to the 14th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar poll!

Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar

voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll

for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner

.

Previous DVDTalk poll

winners and (Oscar

winners):

2022: Dune (CODA)

2021: The Trial Of The Chicago Seven (Nomadland)

2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Parasite)

2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)

2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)

2017: Hell or High Water (Moonlight)

2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)

2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)

2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)

2013: Django Unchained (Argo)

2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)

2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)

2010: Inglorious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)