View Poll Results: Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee
All Quiet On The Western Front
0
0%
Avatar: The Way Of Water
0
0%
The Banshees Of Inisherin
0
0%
Elvis
0
0%
Everything Everywhere All At Once
0
0%
The Fabelmans
0
0%
Top Gun: Maverick
0
0%
Triangle Of Sadness
0
0%
Tar
0
0%
Women Talking
0
0%
Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee (2023 Oscars)
Welcome to the 14th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar poll!
Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner.
Previous DVDTalk poll winners and (Oscar winners):
2022: Dune (CODA)
2021: The Trial Of The Chicago Seven (Nomadland)
2020: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Parasite)
2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)
2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)
2017: Hell or High Water (Moonlight)
2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)
2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)
2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)
2013: Django Unchained (Argo)
2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)
2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)
2010: Inglorious Basterds (The Hurt Locker)
