The Quiet Girl (2022, D: Bairéad) S: Clinch, Crowley, Bennett, Patric
December 16 - Exclusive 1 week run in New York and Los Angeles
February 2023 - Opening In Select Theaters Nationwide
Rural Ireland. 1981. Nine-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.
Starring
Catherine Clinch
Carrie Crowley
Andrew Bennett
Michael Patric
A film by Colm Bairéad
www.superltd.com
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_quiet_girl
