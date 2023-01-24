The Quiet Girl (2022, D: Bairéad) S: Clinch, Crowley, Bennett, Patric

Quote:

Rural Ireland. 1981. Nine-year-old Cait is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. Quietly struggling at school and at home, she has learned to hide in plain sight from those around her. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.StarringCatherine ClinchCarrie CrowleyAndrew BennettMichael PatricA film by Colm Bairéad