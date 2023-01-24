DVD Talk Forum

Argentina, 1985 (2022, D: Mitre) S: Darín, Lanzani

Argentina, 1985 (2022, D: Mitre) S: Darín, Lanzani


Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentinas bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the militarys still considerable influence within their fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.
Golden Globe winner for Best Non-English Language Film, Oscar nominee for International Feature Film.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/argentina_1985
