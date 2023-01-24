Argentina, 1985 (2022, D: Mitre) S: Darín, Lanzani
Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentinas bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the militarys still considerable influence within their fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/argentina_1985
