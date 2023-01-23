DVD Talk Forum

Violent Night 2 (D: Wirkola) -- S: Harbour

Movie Talk

Violent Night 2 (D: Wirkola) -- S: Harbour

   
Violent Night 2 (D: Wirkola) -- S: Harbour


Looks like it's in development.

If you still haven't seen the 1st movie, it's now on Peacock.

But, if you don't have Peacock, it comes to BD tomorrow.
