Maybe I Do (2023, D: Jacobs) -- S: Gere, Keaton, Sarandon, Macy, Roberts
In New York Citys splendor, Michelle and Allens romance is at the point where it is time for the parents to finally meet. But now face-to-face, the dinner quickly spirals out of control as the parents realize each spouse is sleeping with the other. Trying to hide the affairs from the kids, their antics turn the night into comedic chaos.
Starring: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy Directed by: Michael Jacobs
I saw the trailer for this tonight before Missing. I got a few laughs from it. Looks pretty amusing. Great cast and it comes out next week.
This is from the creator of Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World. It's his feature directorial debut.
