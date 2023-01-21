DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Maybe I Do (2023, D: Jacobs) -- S: Gere, Keaton, Sarandon, Macy, Roberts

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Maybe I Do (2023, D: Jacobs) -- S: Gere, Keaton, Sarandon, Macy, Roberts

   
Old 01-21-23, 01:51 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,353
Received 2,268 Likes on 1,667 Posts
Maybe I Do (2023, D: Jacobs) -- S: Gere, Keaton, Sarandon, Macy, Roberts




In New York Citys splendor, Michelle and Allens romance is at the point where it is time for the parents to finally meet. But now face-to-face, the dinner quickly spirals out of control as the parents realize each spouse is sleeping with the other. Trying to hide the affairs from the kids, their antics turn the night into comedic chaos.

Starring: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy Directed by: Michael Jacobs






I saw the trailer for this tonight before Missing. I got a few laughs from it. Looks pretty amusing. Great cast and it comes out next week.

This is from the creator of Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World. It's his feature directorial debut.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.