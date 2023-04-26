Maggie Moore(s) (2023, D: Slattery) S: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,253
Likes: 0
Received 3,629 Likes on 2,472 Posts
Maggie Moore(s) (2023, D: Slattery) S: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey
When two women with the same name are murdered days apart, small-town police chief Jordan Sanders (Jon Hamm) finds himself wading through an unlikely collection of cheating husbands, lonely hearts, nosy neighbors and contract killers in an effort to put the pieces of the case, and his life, together. The film is inspired by actual events. Watch "Maggie Moore(s)" in theaters and on demand June 16, 2023.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off