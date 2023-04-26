DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Maggie Moore(s) (2023, D: Slattery) S: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Maggie Moore(s) (2023, D: Slattery) S: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey

   
Old 04-26-23, 01:27 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,253
Likes: 0
Received 3,629 Likes on 2,472 Posts
Maggie Moore(s) (2023, D: Slattery) S: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey
When two women with the same name are murdered days apart, small-town police chief Jordan Sanders (Jon Hamm) finds himself wading through an unlikely collection of cheating husbands, lonely hearts, nosy neighbors and contract killers in an effort to put the pieces of the case, and his life, together. The film is inspired by actual events. Watch "Maggie Moore(s)" in theaters and on demand June 16, 2023.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Favorite movie inventions that you wish were real?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.