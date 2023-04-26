Maggie Moore(s) (2023, D: Slattery) S: Jon Hamm, Tina Fey

Quote:

When two women with the same name are murdered days apart, small-town police chief Jordan Sanders (Jon Hamm) finds himself wading through an unlikely collection of cheating husbands, lonely hearts, nosy neighbors and contract killers in an effort to put the pieces of the case, and his life, together. The film is inspired by actual events. Watch "Maggie Moore(s)" in theaters and on demand June 16, 2023.